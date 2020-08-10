Monday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Technology & Communications

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Within that group, DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) and Incyte Corporation (Symbol: INCY) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.8% and 3.6%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.5% on the day, and up 4.74% year-to-date. DexCom Inc, meanwhile, is up 91.69% year-to-date, and Incyte Corporation is up 7.03% year-to-date. Combined, DXCM and INCY make up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Tyler Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: TYL) and Fiserv Inc (Symbol: FISV) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.5% and 3.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and up 24.26% on a year-to-date basis. Tyler Technologies, Inc., meanwhile, is up 12.45% year-to-date, and Fiserv Inc, is down 13.59% year-to-date. Combined, TYL and FISV make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +2.7% Consumer Products +2.0% Services +1.9% Materials +1.9% Industrial +1.7% Financial +1.0% Utilities +0.6% Technology & Communications -0.1% Healthcare -0.5%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.