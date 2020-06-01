Monday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Healthcare companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.1% loss. Within that group, Edwards Lifesciences Corp (Symbol: EW) and Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 66.8% and 7.0%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.8% on the day, and up 0.66% year-to-date. Edwards Lifesciences Corp, meanwhile, is down 68.04% year-to-date, and Pfizer Inc, is down 7.43% year-to-date. Combined, EW and PFE make up approximately 5.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, up 0.4%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, NortonLifeLock Inc (Symbol: NLOK) and NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.9% and 3.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and up 7.24% on a year-to-date basis. NortonLifeLock Inc, meanwhile, is up 32.39% year-to-date, and NetApp, Inc., is down 29.33% year-to-date. Combined, NLOK and NTAP make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Energy +2.5% Financial +2.1% Consumer Products +2.0% Services +1.8% Utilities +1.4% Industrial +1.3% Materials +1.1% Technology & Communications +0.4% Healthcare -1.1%

