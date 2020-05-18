Monday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Technology & Communications

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Healthcare sector, up 2.9%. Within that group, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) and Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 2.6% and 1.7%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 1.4% on the day, and up 0.38% year-to-date. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., meanwhile, is up 49.61% year-to-date, and Amgen Inc, is down 0.75% year-to-date. Combined, REGN and AMGN make up approximately 5.2% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, up 3.4%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Citrix Systems Inc (Symbol: CTXS) and Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.8% and 1.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 2.7% in midday trading, and up 5.13% on a year-to-date basis. Citrix Systems Inc, meanwhile, is up 27.61% year-to-date, and Activision Blizzard, Inc. is up 23.49% year-to-date. CTXS makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +9.2% Industrial +6.6% Financial +6.5% Materials +5.8% Services +5.5% Consumer Products +4.9% Utilities +4.9% Technology & Communications +3.4% Healthcare +2.9%

