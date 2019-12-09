Monday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Healthcare companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.9% loss. Within that group, ABIOMED, Inc. (Symbol: ABMD) and Teleflex Incorporated (Symbol: TFX) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 4.4% and 2.9%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.6% on the day, and up 16.71% year-to-date. ABIOMED, Inc., meanwhile, is down 44.36% year-to-date, and Teleflex Incorporated is up 38.78% year-to-date. Combined, ABMD and TFX make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Seagate Technology plc (Symbol: STX) and T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.4% and 3.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and up 42.23% on a year-to-date basis. Seagate Technology plc, meanwhile, is up 52.63% year-to-date, and T-Mobile US Inc is up 18.48% year-to-date. STX makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products +0.2% Services +0.2% Energy 0.0% Financial -0.2% Utilities -0.3% Industrial -0.3% Materials -0.3% Technology & Communications -0.4% Healthcare -0.9%

