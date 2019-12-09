Markets
ABMD

Monday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Technology & Communications

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Healthcare companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.9% loss. Within that group, ABIOMED, Inc. (Symbol: ABMD) and Teleflex Incorporated (Symbol: TFX) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 4.4% and 2.9%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.6% on the day, and up 16.71% year-to-date. ABIOMED, Inc., meanwhile, is down 44.36% year-to-date, and Teleflex Incorporated is up 38.78% year-to-date. Combined, ABMD and TFX make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Seagate Technology plc (Symbol: STX) and T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.4% and 3.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and up 42.23% on a year-to-date basis. Seagate Technology plc, meanwhile, is up 52.63% year-to-date, and T-Mobile US Inc is up 18.48% year-to-date. STX makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Value Forum

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Consumer Products +0.2%
Services +0.2%
Energy 0.0%
Financial -0.2%
Utilities -0.3%
Industrial -0.3%
Materials -0.3%
Technology & Communications -0.4%
Healthcare -0.9%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ABMD TFX XLV STX TMUS

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular