Monday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Monday, Healthcare stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.3% loss. Within the sector, Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) and Edwards Lifesciences Corp (Symbol: EW) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 9.5% and 5.5%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 1.6% on the day, and down 10.36% year-to-date. Moderna Inc, meanwhile, is down 50.93% year-to-date, and Edwards Lifesciences Corp, is down 31.92% year-to-date. Combined, MRNA and EW make up approximately 2.1% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP) and eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.0% and 2.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and down 25.84% on a year-to-date basis. NetApp, Inc., meanwhile, is down 25.19% year-to-date, and eBay Inc., is down 37.10% year-to-date. NTAP makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Materials +1.3%
Consumer Products +0.7%
Industrial +0.5%
Services +0.2%
Utilities 0.0%
Financial -0.1%
Energy -0.2%
Technology & Communications -0.3%
Healthcare -1.3%

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

