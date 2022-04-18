Monday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Services

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Within that group, Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) and Organon & Co (Symbol: OGN) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 4.7% and 4.0%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.7% on the day, and down 2.00% year-to-date. Moderna Inc, meanwhile, is down 37.87% year-to-date, and Organon & Co is up 10.90% year-to-date. Combined, MRNA and OGN make up approximately 1.3% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Among large Services stocks, Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO) and Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.7% and 2.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and down 13.00% on a year-to-date basis. Tractor Supply Co., meanwhile, is down 8.49% year-to-date, and Expedia Group Inc is up 3.17% year-to-date. Combined, TSCO and EXPE make up approximately 1.0% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.9% Technology & Communications +0.6% Materials +0.5% Financial +0.3% Industrial +0.1% Consumer Products -0.1% Utilities -0.2% Services -0.3% Healthcare -0.9%

