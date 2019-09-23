Monday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Industrial

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Within that group, Incyte Corporation (Symbol: INCY) and ABIOMED, Inc. (Symbol: ABMD) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.5% and 3.6%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.5% on the day, and up 7.07% year-to-date. Incyte Corporation, meanwhile, is up 21.91% year-to-date, and ABIOMED, Inc., is down 42.85% year-to-date. Combined, INCY and ABMD make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
The next worst performing sector is the Industrial sector, not showing much of a gain. Among large Industrial stocks, Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (Symbol: EXPD) and FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.8% and 1.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 22.71% on a year-to-date basis. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc., meanwhile, is up 7.45% year-to-date, and FedEx Corp, is down 8.21% year-to-date. Combined, EXPD and FDX make up approximately 2.1% of the underlying holdings of XLI.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Services
|+0.6%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.5%
|Consumer Products
|+0.4%
|Energy
|+0.4%
|Financial
|+0.3%
|Utilities
|+0.2%
|Materials
|+0.2%
|Industrial
|-0.0%
|Healthcare
|-0.6%
