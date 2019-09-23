Monday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Industrial

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Within that group, Incyte Corporation (Symbol: INCY) and ABIOMED, Inc. (Symbol: ABMD) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.5% and 3.6%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.5% on the day, and up 7.07% year-to-date. Incyte Corporation, meanwhile, is up 21.91% year-to-date, and ABIOMED, Inc., is down 42.85% year-to-date. Combined, INCY and ABMD make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Industrial sector, not showing much of a gain. Among large Industrial stocks, Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (Symbol: EXPD) and FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.8% and 1.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 22.71% on a year-to-date basis. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc., meanwhile, is up 7.45% year-to-date, and FedEx Corp, is down 8.21% year-to-date. Combined, EXPD and FDX make up approximately 2.1% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Services +0.6% Technology & Communications +0.5% Consumer Products +0.4% Energy +0.4% Financial +0.3% Utilities +0.2% Materials +0.2% Industrial -0.0% Healthcare -0.6%

