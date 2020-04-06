Monday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Energy

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Healthcare sector, higher by 4.4%. Within that group, Wellcare Health Plans Inc (Symbol: WCG) and Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 42.8% and 2.4%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 4.0% on the day, and down 11.04% year-to-date. Wellcare Health Plans Inc, meanwhile, is up 5.97% year-to-date, and Gilead Sciences Inc is up 18.50% year-to-date. Combined, WCG and GILD make up approximately 2.6% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, higher by 4.4%. Among large Energy stocks, Concho Resources Inc (Symbol: CXO) and Cimarex Energy Co (Symbol: XEC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.5% and 2.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 3.3% in midday trading, and down 47.74% on a year-to-date basis. Concho Resources Inc, meanwhile, is down 46.59% year-to-date, and Cimarex Energy Co, is down 68.18% year-to-date. Combined, CXO and XEC make up approximately 2.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +10.1% Utilities +8.5% Financial +7.8% Materials +7.1% Consumer Products +6.5% Technology & Communications +6.3% Industrial +5.4% Healthcare +4.4% Energy +4.4%

