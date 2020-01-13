Markets
Monday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Energy

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Healthcare companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.5% loss. Within that group, ABIOMED, Inc. (Symbol: ABMD) and Cigna Corp (Symbol: CI) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 12.5% and 3.6%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.6% on the day, and up 0.29% year-to-date. ABIOMED, Inc., meanwhile, is down 2.99% year-to-date, and Cigna Corp , is down 0.89% year-to-date. Combined, ABMD and CI make up approximately 2.2% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Among large Energy stocks, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (Symbol: COG) and Cimarex Energy Co (Symbol: XEC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.6% and 2.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and down 0.45% on a year-to-date basis. Cabot Oil & Gas Corp., meanwhile, is down 2.15% year-to-date, and Cimarex Energy Co is up 0.36% year-to-date. Combined, COG and XEC make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Materials +1.3%
Technology & Communications +0.9%
Consumer Products +0.8%
Services +0.7%
Industrial +0.7%
Utilities +0.6%
Financial +0.5%
Energy -0.3%
Healthcare -0.5%

