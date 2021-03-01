Markets
Monday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Consumer Products

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Healthcare sector, up 2.0%. Within the sector, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: VRTX) and Viatris Inc (Symbol: VTRS) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 1.1% and 0.9%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 1.7% on the day, and up 0.96% year-to-date. Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., meanwhile, is down 11.07% year-to-date, and Viatris Inc, is down 21.45% year-to-date. Combined, VRTX and VTRS make up approximately 1.8% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 2.3%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) and Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.5% and 0.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 2.8% in midday trading, and down 0.39% on a year-to-date basis. Royal Caribbean Group, meanwhile, is up 21.69% year-to-date, and Tapestry Inc is up 35.36% year-to-date. TPR makes up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +3.2%
Financial +3.1%
Materials +3.0%
Industrial +2.9%
Energy +2.7%
Technology & Communications +2.6%
Consumer Products +2.3%
Services +2.3%
Healthcare +2.0%

