Monday Sector Laggards: Grocery & Drug Stores, REITs

In trading on Monday, grocery & drug stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Natural Grocers BY Vitamin Cottage, off about 8.2% and shares of Sprouts Farmers Market down about 6.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are reits shares, down on the day by about 1.2% as a group, led down by Mack-cali Realty, trading lower by about 8% and Corepoint Lodging, trading lower by about 6.7%.

