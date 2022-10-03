In trading on Monday, grocery & drug stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Blue Apron Holdings, off about 45% and shares of Rite Aid down about 2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are consumer services shares, up on the day by about 0.5% as a group, led down by Remitly Global, trading lower by about 7.5% and Riskified, trading lower by about 6.7%.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Grocery & Drug Stores, Consumer Services

