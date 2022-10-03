Markets
APRN

Monday Sector Laggards: Grocery & Drug Stores, Consumer Services

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Monday, grocery & drug stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Blue Apron Holdings, off about 45% and shares of Rite Aid down about 2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are consumer services shares, up on the day by about 0.5% as a group, led down by Remitly Global, trading lower by about 7.5% and Riskified, trading lower by about 6.7%.

Monday Sector Laggards: Grocery & Drug Stores, Consumer Services
VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Grocery & Drug Stores, Consumer Services

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

APRNRADRELYRSKD

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular