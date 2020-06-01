Markets
Monday Sector Laggards: Grocery & Drug Stores, Agriculture & Farm Products

In trading on Monday, grocery & drug stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of China Jo-jo Drugstores, off about 45.9% and shares of GNC Holdings down about 6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are agriculture & farm products shares, down on the day by about 0.2% as a group, led down by Sundial Growers, trading lower by about 1.7% and Limoneira, trading lower by about 1.5%.

