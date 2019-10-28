Monday Sector Laggards: General Contractors & Builders, Precious Metals

In trading on Monday, general contractors & builders shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV), down about 4.9% and shares of Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) down about 4.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are precious metals shares, down on the day by about 2% as a group, led down by Alexco Resource (AXU), trading lower by about 7.6% and Anglogold Ashanti (AU), trading lower by about 6.6%.

