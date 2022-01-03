Monday Sector Laggards: General Contractors & Builders, Precious Metals

In trading on Monday, general contractors & builders shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Green Brick Partners, down about 4% and shares of LGI Homes down about 4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are precious metals shares, down on the day by about 1.4% as a group, led down by New Gold, trading lower by about 5.7% and Harmony Gold Mining, trading lower by about 5.6%.

