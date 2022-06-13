Markets
Monday Sector Laggards: General Contractors & Builders, Metals & Mining Stocks

In trading on Monday, general contractors & builders shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 7.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, down about 12.8% and shares of Beazer Homes USA off about 10.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are metals & mining shares, down on the day by about 7% as a group, led down by Uranium Energy, trading lower by about 11.7% and Hecla Mining, trading lower by about 11.6%.

