In trading on Monday, general contractors & builders shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Beazer Homes USA, off about 5.4% and shares of Hovnanian Enterprises off about 4.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are defense shares, down on the day by about 2% as a group, led down by Elbit Systems, trading lower by about 4.3% and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, trading lower by about 4.1%.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: General Contractors & Builders, Defense Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.