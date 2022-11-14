Markets
BZH

Monday Sector Laggards: General Contractors & Builders, Defense Stocks

November 14, 2022 — 12:03 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Monday, general contractors & builders shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Beazer Homes USA, off about 5.4% and shares of Hovnanian Enterprises off about 4.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are defense shares, down on the day by about 2% as a group, led down by Elbit Systems, trading lower by about 4.3% and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, trading lower by about 4.1%.

Monday Sector Laggards: General Contractors & Builders, Defense Stocks
VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: General Contractors & Builders, Defense Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BZH
HOV
ESLT
KTOS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.