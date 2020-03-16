Monday Sector Laggards: General Contractors & Builders, Apparel Stores

In trading on Monday, general contractors & builders shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 16.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, off about 27% and shares of M.D.C. Holdings down about 24.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are apparel stores shares, down on the day by about 13.4% as a group, led down by Designer Brands, trading lower by about 41.9% and Tailored Brands, trading lower by about 24.3%.

