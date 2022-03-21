In trading on Monday, general contractors & builders shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Dream Finders Homes, off about 8.8% and shares of Skyline Champion off about 7.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are apparel stores shares, down on the day by about 2.8% as a group, led down by Lands End, trading lower by about 8.3% and Citi Trends, trading lower by about 6.7%.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: General Contractors & Builders, Apparel Stores

