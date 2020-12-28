Markets
Monday Sector Laggards: General Contractors & Builders, Airlines

In trading on Monday, general contractors & builders shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of M/I Homes, off about 3.3% and shares of LGI Homes, off about 3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are airlines shares, down on the day by about 1.3% as a group, led down by Air T, trading lower by about 47.8% and Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, trading lower by about 2.6%.

