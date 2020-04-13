Monday Sector Laggards: General Contractors & Builders, Aerospace & Defense Stocks

In trading on Monday, general contractors & builders shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 7.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of LGI Homes, down about 13.2% and shares of KB Home off about 10.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are aerospace & defense shares, down on the day by about 5.2% as a group, led down by Triumph Group, trading lower by about 10.3% and Transdigm Group, trading lower by about 8.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.