Monday Sector Laggards: Gas Utilities, Cigarettes & Tobacco Stocks

In trading on Monday, gas utilities shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Northwest Natural Holding, down about 8% and shares of South Jersey Industries off about 6.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are cigarettes & tobacco shares, down on the day by about 3.2% as a group, led down by Vector Group, trading lower by about 6.5% and British American Tobacco Industries, trading lower by about 3.6%.

