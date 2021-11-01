Monday Sector Laggards: Financial, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Monday, Financial stocks are the worst performing sector, up 0.2%. Within the sector, Aon plc (Symbol: AON) and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (Symbol: AJG) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.3% and 3.1%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is down 0.2% on the day, and up 37.76% year-to-date. Aon plc, meanwhile, is up 45.89% year-to-date, and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is up 32.42% year-to-date. Combined, AON and AJG make up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.3%. Among large Utilities stocks, American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) and Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.1% and 0.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 9.20% on a year-to-date basis. American Water Works Co, Inc., meanwhile, is up 13.41% year-to-date, and Dominion Energy Inc is up 2.65% year-to-date. Combined, AWK and D make up approximately 9.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +2.1% Services +1.2% Consumer Products +1.1% Materials +0.8% Utilities +0.3% Healthcare +0.3% Technology & Communications +0.3% Industrial +0.3% Financial +0.2%

