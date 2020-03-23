Monday Sector Laggards: Financial, Utilities

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Financial companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 5.8% loss. Within the sector, Truist Financial Corp (Symbol: TFC) and CBRE Group Inc (Symbol: CBRE) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 13.0% and 12.5%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is down 6.3% on the day, and down 42.46% year-to-date. Truist Financial Corp, meanwhile, is down 52.79% year-to-date, and CBRE Group Inc, is down 51.10% year-to-date. TFC makes up approximately 2.1% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 4.8% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) and Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED) are the most notable, showing a loss of 11.6% and 11.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 6.8% in midday trading, and down 31.00% on a year-to-date basis. Dominion Energy Inc , meanwhile, is down 27.09% year-to-date, and Consolidated Edison Inc, is down 27.85% year-to-date. Combined, D and ED make up approximately 11.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications -0.8% Services -2.5% Industrial -3.1% Consumer Products -3.3% Healthcare -4.5% Materials -4.5% Energy -4.7% Utilities -4.8% Financial -5.8%

