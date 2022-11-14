Markets
SIVB

Monday Sector Laggards: Financial, Utilities

November 14, 2022 — 03:06 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Financial sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Within that group, SVB Financial Group (Symbol: SIVB) and Marketaxess Holdings Inc (Symbol: MKTX) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.8% and 4.4%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is down 0.3% on the day, and down 7.17% year-to-date. SVB Financial Group, meanwhile, is down 66.93% year-to-date, and Marketaxess Holdings Inc, is down 33.45% year-to-date. Combined, SIVB and MKTX make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) and NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.1% and 2.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and down 2.97% on a year-to-date basis. Dominion Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 22.19% year-to-date, and NRG Energy Inc is up 5.87% year-to-date. Combined, D and NRG make up approximately 6.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Stock Options Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +0.6%
Technology & Communications +0.5%
Healthcare +0.4%
Services +0.3%
Industrial +0.3%
Materials +0.3%
Consumer Products +0.1%
Utilities -0.2%
Financial -0.7%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:
 Funds Holding PHGE
 Funds Holding SUPV
 Institutional Holders of FLMI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SIVB
MKTX
XLF
D
NRG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.