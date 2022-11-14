Monday Sector Laggards: Financial, Utilities

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Financial sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Within that group, SVB Financial Group (Symbol: SIVB) and Marketaxess Holdings Inc (Symbol: MKTX) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.8% and 4.4%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is down 0.3% on the day, and down 7.17% year-to-date. SVB Financial Group, meanwhile, is down 66.93% year-to-date, and Marketaxess Holdings Inc, is down 33.45% year-to-date. Combined, SIVB and MKTX make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) and NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.1% and 2.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and down 2.97% on a year-to-date basis. Dominion Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 22.19% year-to-date, and NRG Energy Inc is up 5.87% year-to-date. Combined, D and NRG make up approximately 6.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +0.6% Technology & Communications +0.5% Healthcare +0.4% Services +0.3% Industrial +0.3% Materials +0.3% Consumer Products +0.1% Utilities -0.2% Financial -0.7%

