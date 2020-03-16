Monday Sector Laggards: Financial, Services

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Financial companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 13.3% loss. Within that group, Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF) and Ventas Inc (Symbol: VTR) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 24.9% and 23.6%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is down 11.9% on the day, and down 34.02% year-to-date. Synchrony Financial, meanwhile, is down 49.08% year-to-date, and Ventas Inc, is down 54.55% year-to-date. SYF makes up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 12.5% loss. Among large Services stocks, L Brands, Inc (Symbol: LB) and The Gap Inc (Symbol: GPS) are the most notable, showing a loss of 36.0% and 27.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 9.8% in midday trading, and down 26.46% on a year-to-date basis. L Brands, Inc, meanwhile, is down 41.42% year-to-date, and The Gap Inc, is down 54.41% year-to-date. Combined, LB and GPS make up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products -7.5% Healthcare -8.4% Technology & Communications -9.3% Utilities -9.6% Industrial -10.3% Materials -10.9% Energy -11.9% Services -12.5% Financial -13.3%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.