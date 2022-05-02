Monday Sector Laggards: Financial, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Monday, Financial stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.6% loss. Within that group, Prologis Inc (Symbol: PLD) and Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (Symbol: MAA) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.6% and 4.9%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is down 1.1% on the day, and down 12.22% year-to-date. Prologis Inc, meanwhile, is down 9.64% year-to-date, and Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, is down 17.50% year-to-date.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 1.4% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: VRTX) and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (Symbol: BIO) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.3% and 3.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 1.5% in midday trading, and down 8.65% on a year-to-date basis. Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., meanwhile, is up 17.80% year-to-date, and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, is down 34.79% year-to-date. Combined, VRTX and BIO make up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications -0.2% Services -0.3% Energy -0.6% Consumer Products -1.1% Utilities -1.1% Materials -1.2% Healthcare -1.4% Industrial -1.4% Financial -1.6%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.