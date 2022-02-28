Monday Sector Laggards: Financial, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Financial companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 2.1% loss. Within the sector, Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) and State Street Corp. (Symbol: STT) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.1% and 4.5%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is down 2.1% on the day, and down 2.02% year-to-date. Citigroup Inc, meanwhile, is down 1.78% year-to-date, and State Street Corp., is down 8.27% year-to-date. Combined, C and STT make up approximately 3.8% of the underlying holdings of XLF.
The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 2.0% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Viatris Inc (Symbol: VTRS) and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (Symbol: XRAY) are the most notable, showing a loss of 24.5% and 7.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 1.6% in midday trading, and down 8.57% on a year-to-date basis. Viatris Inc, meanwhile, is down 18.00% year-to-date, and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc, is down 2.68% year-to-date. Combined, VTRS and XRAY make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+1.4%
|Utilities
|-0.6%
|Industrial
|-1.2%
|Services
|-1.5%
|Materials
|-1.8%
|Consumer Products
|-1.9%
|Technology & Communications
|-1.9%
|Healthcare
|-2.0%
|Financial
|-2.1%
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.