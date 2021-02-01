Monday Sector Laggards: Financial, Consumer Products

In afternoon trading on Monday, Financial stocks are the worst performing sector, up 0.6%. Within that group, Vornado Realty Trust (Symbol: VNO) and Federal Realty Investment Trust (Symbol: FRT) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.1% and 2.6%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is up 0.9% on the day, and down 0.90% year-to-date. Vornado Realty Trust, meanwhile, is up 4.61% year-to-date, and Federal Realty Investment Trust is up 1.46% year-to-date.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, up 0.7%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH) and HanesBrands Inc (Symbol: HBI) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.6% and 1.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 1.6% in midday trading, and up 0.84% on a year-to-date basis. PVH Corp, meanwhile, is down 13.41% year-to-date, and HanesBrands Inc is up 3.43% year-to-date. Combined, PVH and HBI make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +2.4% Industrial +1.3% Materials +1.3% Healthcare +1.1% Services +1.0% Energy +0.9% Utilities +0.8% Consumer Products +0.7% Financial +0.6%

