Markets
HST

Monday Sector Laggards: Financial, Consumer Products

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Financial sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Within the sector, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: HST) and Raymond James Financial Inc (Symbol: RJF) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.3% and 2.9%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is down 1.2% on the day, and down 22.50% year-to-date. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, meanwhile, is down 38.09% year-to-date, and Raymond James Financial Inc, is down 19.23% year-to-date. RJF makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (Symbol: RCL) and Coty, Inc. (Symbol: COTY) are the most notable, showing a loss of 7.3% and 3.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and down 3.48% on a year-to-date basis. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, meanwhile, is down 61.04% year-to-date, and Coty, Inc., is down 58.31% year-to-date. COTY makes up approximately 0.1% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Chart Zero

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +1.2%
Technology & Communications +0.4%
Services +0.1%
Energy -0.0%
Materials -0.1%
Consumer Products -0.3%
Healthcare -0.3%
Industrial -0.3%
Financial -0.5%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HST RJF XLF RCL COTY

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular