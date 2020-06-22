Monday Sector Laggards: Financial, Consumer Products

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Financial sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Within the sector, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: HST) and Raymond James Financial Inc (Symbol: RJF) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.3% and 2.9%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is down 1.2% on the day, and down 22.50% year-to-date. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, meanwhile, is down 38.09% year-to-date, and Raymond James Financial Inc, is down 19.23% year-to-date. RJF makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (Symbol: RCL) and Coty, Inc. (Symbol: COTY) are the most notable, showing a loss of 7.3% and 3.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and down 3.48% on a year-to-date basis. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, meanwhile, is down 61.04% year-to-date, and Coty, Inc., is down 58.31% year-to-date. COTY makes up approximately 0.1% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.2% Technology & Communications +0.4% Services +0.1% Energy -0.0% Materials -0.1% Consumer Products -0.3% Healthcare -0.3% Industrial -0.3% Financial -0.5%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.