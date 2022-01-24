In trading on Monday, entertainment shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 6.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Amc Entertainment Holdings, down about 18% and shares of Bragg Gaming Group off about 15.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are shipping shares, down on the day by about 5.5% as a group, led down by Singularity Future Technology, trading lower by about 12.2% and Global Ship Lease, trading lower by about 9.8%.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Entertainment, Shipping Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.