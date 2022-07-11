In trading on Monday, entertainment shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of fuboTV, down about 9.4% and shares of Genius Sports off about 7.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are biotechnology shares, down on the day by about 3.3% as a group, led down by Berkeley Lights, trading lower by about 12.5% and Cardiff Oncology, trading lower by about 11.6%.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Entertainment, Biotechnology Stocks

