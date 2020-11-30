Markets
PXD

Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Utilities

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 3.4% loss. Within that group, Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) and EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.8% and 5.7%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 3.7% on the day, and down 34.93% year-to-date. Pioneer Natural Resources Co, meanwhile, is down 30.39% year-to-date, and EOG Resources, Inc., is down 40.41% year-to-date. Combined, PXD and EOG make up approximately 7.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 1.7% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW) and Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.7% and 2.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 1.7% in midday trading, and down 0.78% on a year-to-date basis. Pinnacle West Capital Corp, meanwhile, is down 5.62% year-to-date, and Entergy Corp, is down 6.29% year-to-date. Combined, PNW and ETR make up approximately 3.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Yield Charts

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Healthcare -0.3%
Technology & Communications -0.4%
Services -0.9%
Consumer Products -1.0%
Industrial -1.2%
Financial -1.6%
Utilities -1.7%
Materials -1.7%
Energy -3.4%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PXD EOG XLE PNW ETR

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular