Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Monday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, up 0.8%. Within the sector, TechnipFMC plc (Symbol: FTI) and Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (Symbol: HP) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.8% and 2.8%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.4% on the day, and down 40.58% year-to-date. TechnipFMC plc, meanwhile, is down 63.41% year-to-date, and Helmerich & Payne, Inc., is down 60.40% year-to-date. Combined, FTI and HP make up approximately 1.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 1.2%. Among large Utilities stocks, CMS Energy Corp (Symbol: CMS) and WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.9% and 1.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 1.0% in midday trading, and down 8.08% on a year-to-date basis. CMS Energy Corp, meanwhile, is down 6.67% year-to-date, and WEC Energy Group Inc is up 0.66% year-to-date. Combined, CMS and WEC make up approximately 5.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +4.5% Financial +3.8% Materials +3.4% Industrial +2.9% Consumer Products +2.8% Healthcare +1.8% Technology & Communications +1.4% Utilities +1.2% Energy +0.8%

