Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Monday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Within that group, Noble Energy Inc (Symbol: NBL) and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.3% and 2.9%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.2% on the day, and up 2.72% year-to-date. Noble Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 8.02% year-to-date, and Devon Energy Corp., is down 1.44% year-to-date. Combined, NBL and DVN make up approximately 1.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP) and Edison International (Symbol: EIX) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.0% and 1.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and up 24.74% on a year-to-date basis. CenterPoint Energy, Inc, meanwhile, is up 5.61% year-to-date, and Edison International is up 35.07% year-to-date. Combined, CNP and EIX make up approximately 4.7% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Materials +0.3% Services +0.1% Healthcare -0.0% Financial -0.0% Technology & Communications 0.0% Industrial -0.1% Consumer Products -0.2% Utilities -0.4% Energy -0.7%

