Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Utilities

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Energy sector, showing a 5.0% loss. Within that group, Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) and Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 7.9% and 7.7%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 4.9% on the day, and up 31.87% year-to-date. Halliburton Company, meanwhile, is up 52.34% year-to-date, and Schlumberger Ltd is up 28.73% year-to-date. Combined, HAL and SLB make up approximately 7.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 2.0% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) and AES Corp (Symbol: AES) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.5% and 3.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 1.9% in midday trading, and up 2.39% on a year-to-date basis. American Water Works Co, Inc., meanwhile, is down 15.76% year-to-date, and AES Corp, is down 9.62% year-to-date. Combined, AWK and AES make up approximately 4.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +0.2% Technology & Communications -0.1% Consumer Products -0.6% Healthcare -0.6% Industrial -1.1% Financial -1.4% Materials -1.8% Utilities -2.0% Energy -5.0%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.