Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Monday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 2.0% loss. Within the sector, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.0% and 2.8%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.8% on the day, and up 24.61% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is up 22.33% year-to-date, and Marathon Oil Corp. is up 31.52% year-to-date. Combined, APA and MRO make up approximately 2.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 1.6% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) and Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.4% and 2.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 1.4% in midday trading, and down 7.68% on a year-to-date basis. NRG Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 10.17% year-to-date, and Eversource Energy, is down 10.01% year-to-date. Combined, NRG and ES make up approximately 4.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products -0.7% Services -0.9% Industrial -0.9% Technology & Communications -1.3% Financial -1.5% Utilities -1.6% Healthcare -1.6% Materials -1.6% Energy -2.0%

