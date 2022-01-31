Markets
Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Utilities

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, up 0.5%. Within that group, Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 1.3% and 1.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.8% on the day, and up 19.17% year-to-date. Marathon Oil Corp., meanwhile, is up 19.31% year-to-date, and Devon Energy Corp. is up 15.51% year-to-date. Combined, MRO and DVN make up approximately 4.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.7%. Among large Utilities stocks, Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW) and NiSource Inc. (Symbol: NI) are the most notable, showing a loss of 0.7% and 0.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 1.4% in midday trading, and down 3.73% on a year-to-date basis. Pinnacle West Capital Corp, meanwhile, is down 1.57% year-to-date, and NiSource Inc. is up 5.45% year-to-date. Combined, PNW and NI make up approximately 2.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Technology & Communications +2.5%
Services +1.7%
Industrial +1.4%
Healthcare +1.0%
Materials +1.0%
Consumer Products +0.9%
Utilities +0.7%
Financial +0.7%
Energy +0.5%

