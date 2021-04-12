Markets
Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Technology & Communications

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Energy sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Within that group, Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) and Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (Symbol: COG) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.4% and 2.2%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.0% on the day, and up 27.23% year-to-date. Occidental Petroleum Corp, meanwhile, is up 38.71% year-to-date, and Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. is up 5.01% year-to-date. Combined, OXY and COG make up approximately 3.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, IPG Photonics Corp (Symbol: IPGP) and Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.1% and 4.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and up 8.90% on a year-to-date basis. IPG Photonics Corp, meanwhile, is up 0.12% year-to-date, and Intel Corp is up 31.17% year-to-date. Combined, IPGP and INTC make up approximately 3.0% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Consumer Products +0.4%
Financial +0.2%
Utilities +0.1%
Healthcare +0.1%
Materials +0.1%
Industrial -0.2%
Services -0.3%
Technology & Communications -0.6%
Energy -1.2%

