Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Technology & Communications

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Energy sector, showing a 3.3% loss. Within the sector, Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) and Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.5% and 5.5%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 2.6% on the day, and down 8.13% year-to-date. Devon Energy Corp., meanwhile, is down 12.82% year-to-date, and Halliburton Company, is down 10.75% year-to-date. Combined, DVN and HAL make up approximately 2.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 1.9% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, IPG Photonics Corp (Symbol: IPGP) and Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.7% and 4.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 1.9% in midday trading, and up 4.31% on a year-to-date basis. IPG Photonics Corp, meanwhile, is down 5.11% year-to-date, and Skyworks Solutions Inc, is down 2.99% year-to-date. Combined, IPGP and SWKS make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities -0.6% Services -0.8% Consumer Products -1.0% Financial -1.1% Healthcare -1.4% Industrial -1.5% Materials -1.6% Technology & Communications -1.9% Energy -3.3%

