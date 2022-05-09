Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Monday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 7.7% loss. Within the sector, Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) and APA Corp (Symbol: APA) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 13.0% and 12.2%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 7.7% on the day, and up 39.19% year-to-date. Marathon Oil Corp., meanwhile, is up 49.63% year-to-date, and APA Corp is up 44.89% year-to-date. Combined, MRO and APA make up approximately 2.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 3.2% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG) and Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) are the most notable, showing a loss of 11.6% and 11.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 3.6% in midday trading, and down 21.89% on a year-to-date basis. SolarEdge Technologies Inc, meanwhile, is down 20.66% year-to-date, and Enphase Energy Inc., is down 19.29% year-to-date. Combined, SEDG and ENPH make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products -0.2% Utilities -0.3% Services -2.1% Financial -2.2% Materials -2.5% Industrial -2.6% Healthcare -2.7% Technology & Communications -3.2% Energy -7.7%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.