Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Technology & Communications

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Energy sector, showing a 3.6% loss. Within that group, Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA) and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 9.9% and 9.5%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 3.7% on the day, and up 33.36% year-to-date. Coterra Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 24.53% year-to-date, and Devon Energy Corp. is up 22.70% year-to-date. Combined, CTRA and DVN make up approximately 4.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 2.0% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) and SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 8.8% and 7.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 1.6% in midday trading, and down 18.51% on a year-to-date basis. Enphase Energy Inc., meanwhile, is down 14.76% year-to-date, and SolarEdge Technologies Inc is up 4.88% year-to-date. Combined, ENPH and SEDG make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while six sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Financial
|+0.6%
|Consumer Products
|0.0%
|Materials
|0.0%
|Healthcare
|-0.1%
|Industrial
|-0.1%
|Utilities
|-0.5%
|Services
|-1.1%
|Technology & Communications
|-2.0%
|Energy
|-3.6%
