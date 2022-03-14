Markets
CTRA

Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Technology & Communications

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Energy sector, showing a 3.6% loss. Within that group, Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA) and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 9.9% and 9.5%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 3.7% on the day, and up 33.36% year-to-date. Coterra Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 24.53% year-to-date, and Devon Energy Corp. is up 22.70% year-to-date. Combined, CTRA and DVN make up approximately 4.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 2.0% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) and SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 8.8% and 7.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 1.6% in midday trading, and down 18.51% on a year-to-date basis. Enphase Energy Inc., meanwhile, is down 14.76% year-to-date, and SolarEdge Technologies Inc is up 4.88% year-to-date. Combined, ENPH and SEDG make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Stock Message Boards

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Financial +0.6%
Consumer Products 0.0%
Materials 0.0%
Healthcare -0.1%
Industrial -0.1%
Utilities -0.5%
Services -1.1%
Technology & Communications -2.0%
Energy -3.6%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CTRA DVN XLE ENPH SEDG

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular