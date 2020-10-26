Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Services

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 4.8% loss. Within the sector, Apache Corp (Symbol: APA) and Concho Resources Inc (Symbol: CXO) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 8.7% and 7.4%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 4.1% on the day, and down 48.75% year-to-date. Apache Corp, meanwhile, is down 65.61% year-to-date, and Concho Resources Inc, is down 49.63% year-to-date. Combined, APA and CXO make up approximately 2.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 3.1% loss. Among large Services stocks, Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) and Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 8.6% and 7.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 2.8% in midday trading, and up 10.28% on a year-to-date basis. Carnival Corp, meanwhile, is down 71.39% year-to-date, and Ulta Beauty Inc, is down 13.62% year-to-date. Combined, CCL and ULTA make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities -0.2% Healthcare -1.6% Consumer Products -2.6% Financial -2.7% Technology & Communications -2.8% Materials -2.8% Services -3.1% Industrial -3.1% Energy -4.8%

