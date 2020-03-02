Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Services

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Energy sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Within the sector, EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) and HollyFrontier Corp (Symbol: HFC) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.0% and 2.5%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 2.1% on the day, and down 23.02% year-to-date. EOG Resources, Inc., meanwhile, is down 26.42% year-to-date, and HollyFrontier Corp, is down 34.53% year-to-date. Combined, EOG and HFC make up approximately 5.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, higher by 0.7%. Among large Services stocks, Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) and Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 7.1% and 4.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 1.6% in midday trading, and down 7.18% on a year-to-date basis. Live Nation Entertainment Inc, meanwhile, is down 21.04% year-to-date, and Carnival Corp, is down 35.94% year-to-date. Combined, LYV and CCL make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Utilities +4.2% Financial +2.6% Technology & Communications +2.2% Consumer Products +2.1% Materials +2.0% Healthcare +1.9% Industrial +1.4% Services +0.7% Energy -0.1%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.