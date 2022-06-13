Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Services

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Energy sector, showing a 4.2% loss. Within that group, EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) and Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.5% and 6.0%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 4.2% on the day, and up 54.47% year-to-date. EOG Resources, Inc., meanwhile, is up 54.45% year-to-date, and Halliburton Company is up 67.56% year-to-date. Combined, EOG and HAL make up approximately 6.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 4.0% loss. Among large Services stocks, Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) and Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 11.3% and 10.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 4.0% in midday trading, and down 31.72% on a year-to-date basis. Caesars Entertainment Inc, meanwhile, is down 56.84% year-to-date, and Carnival Corp, is down 50.60% year-to-date. Combined, CZR and CCL make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products -2.8% Healthcare -2.9% Financial -3.0% Industrial -3.1% Utilities -3.5% Materials -3.5% Technology & Communications -3.9% Services -4.0% Energy -4.2%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.