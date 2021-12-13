Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Services

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Energy sector, showing a 2.9% loss. Within that group, Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) and APA Corp (Symbol: APA) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.2% and 4.9%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 2.5% on the day, and up 51.67% year-to-date. Halliburton Company, meanwhile, is up 21.03% year-to-date, and APA Corp is up 79.76% year-to-date. Combined, HAL and APA make up approximately 3.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 1.6% loss. Among large Services stocks, Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) and The Gap Inc (Symbol: GPS) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.2% and 5.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 2.1% in midday trading, and up 16.51% on a year-to-date basis. Carnival Corp, meanwhile, is down 15.65% year-to-date, and The Gap Inc, is down 17.82% year-to-date. Combined, CCL and GPS make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.3% Healthcare +0.7% Consumer Products -0.5% Technology & Communications -0.5% Financial -0.6% Industrial -1.0% Materials -1.0% Services -1.6% Energy -2.9%

