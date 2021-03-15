Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Materials

In afternoon trading on Monday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Within that group, Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) and Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 4.5% and 2.6%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.3% on the day, and up 39.55% year-to-date. Occidental Petroleum Corp, meanwhile, is up 69.09% year-to-date, and Exxon Mobil Corp is up 48.47% year-to-date. Combined, OXY and XOM make up approximately 27.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Eastman Chemical Co (Symbol: EMN) and Packaging Corp of America (Symbol: PKG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.4% and 3.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 8.43% on a year-to-date basis. Eastman Chemical Co, meanwhile, is up 12.49% year-to-date, and Packaging Corp of America, is down 2.73% year-to-date. Combined, EMN and PKG make up approximately 3.1% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +2.0% Services +1.0% Healthcare +0.9% Technology & Communications +0.8% Consumer Products +0.7% Industrial +0.7% Financial -0.2% Materials -0.3% Energy -0.5%

