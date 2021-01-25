Markets
Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Materials

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Energy sector, showing a 2.6% loss. Within that group, TechnipFMC plc (Symbol: FTI) and Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.6% and 5.7%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 2.0% on the day, and up 8.81% year-to-date. TechnipFMC plc, meanwhile, is up 11.38% year-to-date, and Diamondback Energy, Inc. is up 24.19% year-to-date. Combined, FTI and FANG make up approximately 1.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) and WestRock Co (Symbol: WRK) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.4% and 5.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 1.0% in midday trading, and up 1.75% on a year-to-date basis. Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, meanwhile, is up 9.68% year-to-date, and WestRock Co is up 1.17% year-to-date. Combined, FCX and WRK make up approximately 6.6% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +1.2%
Consumer Products +0.4%
Healthcare -0.0%
Technology & Communications 0.0%
Services -0.2%
Financial -0.3%
Industrial -0.7%
Materials -1.2%
Energy -2.6%

