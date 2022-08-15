Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Materials

Markets
The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Energy sector, showing a 2.4% loss. Within that group, Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) and Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.2% and 4.0%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 2.4% on the day, and up 40.69% year-to-date. Halliburton Company, meanwhile, is up 24.84% year-to-date, and Schlumberger Ltd is up 20.07% year-to-date. Combined, HAL and SLB make up approximately 5.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.9% and 3.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and down 9.86% on a year-to-date basis. Mosaic Co, meanwhile, is up 34.80% year-to-date, and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, is down 25.80% year-to-date. Combined, MOS and FCX make up approximately 6.7% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Energy Stock Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +0.6%
Consumer Products +0.5%
Healthcare +0.5%
Industrial +0.2%
Technology & Communications +0.1%
Services 0.0%
Financial -0.1%
Materials -0.5%
Energy -2.4%

