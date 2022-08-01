Markets
CTRA

Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Materials

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Energy sector, showing a 2.8% loss. Within that group, Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA) and Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.7% and 4.4%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 2.8% on the day, and up 40.05% year-to-date. Coterra Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 59.53% year-to-date, and Halliburton Company is up 23.52% year-to-date. Combined, CTRA and HAL make up approximately 3.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 1.3% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) and Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.5% and 4.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 1.3% in midday trading, and down 13.96% on a year-to-date basis. Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, meanwhile, is down 27.46% year-to-date, and Celanese Corp, is down 31.76% year-to-date. Combined, FCX and CE make up approximately 6.5% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Consumer Products +0.4%
Services +0.1%
Industrial -0.2%
Technology & Communications -0.3%
Utilities -0.5%
Healthcare -0.5%
Financial -1.2%
Materials -1.3%
Energy -2.8%

